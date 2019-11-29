|
Staff Sgt. William R. Settles was born May 5, 1925 to William R. Harrison and Victoria Wideman in Callison, S.C. He served God, his nation, his family, and his friends until Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. He passed at the age of 94.
He was a man of ambition, love, integrity, and a passion for learning and creating.
The family will celebrate his life with military honors on Monday, Dec. 2, with a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dix Chapel, 5240 New Jersey Ave., Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ 08640, followed by a repast at the chapel.
The full obituary is posted at the funeral home's web site below.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 29, 2019