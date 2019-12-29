|
|
William X. Bonner of Southampton, N.J. passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. He was 87.
He was the son of the late Francis X. and Anna (Haggerty) Bonner, and was a loving brother to seven siblings, Elizabeth, Francis, Roselyn, Joe, Mary, Rita, and John, all of whom preceded him in death.
Bill was a graduate of Northeast Catholic High School in Philadelphia. He attended Pennsylvania State University and participated in soccer, basketball, baseball, and was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.
He was drafted into the United States Army from 1953 to 1955, where he served in Korea as a member of the 808th Engineer Air BN. After his service, in 1958, he graduated fifth in his class from Villanova University with a B.A. in Economics. He received his M.B.A. from Drexel Institute of Technology.
Bill was the hardest working man you ever met. While working his way up at RCA Corporation, he also became Mayor of Mount Laurel in 1967 and was instrumental in developing parks for the community. He was a member of the Lenape District Board of Education and a youth league coach. Upon his retirement from Atlantic City Electric in 1993, his plaque read, "Don't Procrastinate," a sentiment expressed frequently to his three sons.
Bill was the life of every party and an avid sports enthusiast. He enjoyed tennis and could still defeat his grandchildren up until recent years. He was everyone's favorite uncle and the neighbor you wished you had. Bill leaves a legacy of hard work, love for life, and commitment to family.
Nothing made him prouder in life than his family, which he cherished. He is survived by his childhood friend, love of his life, and wife of 64 years, Constance Dorothy (Russell); his children, William Russell (Deborah), James Steven, and Robert Alexander (Krista); and his adored grandchildren, Timothy Joseph, James Brent, Chad Michael, Haley Elizabeth, Tiffany Kate, Helen Ardath, and Henry William. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Donna Metzler (Larry), brother-in-law, Alexander Russell (Lynn), and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Church of the Holy Eucharist, 520 Medford Lakes Rd., Tabernacle, NJ 08088, where his Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name may be made to the .
Mathis Funeral Home,
Medford
www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 29, 2019