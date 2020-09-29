Deacon Willie Norman Fryar passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mount Holly, N.J.



A public walkthrough viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the St. Paul Baptist Church, 450 Eyre Street, Florence, N.J., where a Celebration of his Life will follow at 11 a.m. for family and church officials. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Clinton, N.C. All participants musk wear a mask.



T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington



