WillieMae Gilyard, 83 of Edgewater Park, passed away on Nov. 24, 2019 at her son and daughter-in-law's home in Bear, Del. after a long illness.
She is survived by her sons, Gregory, Elijah, and Claude, her daughter, Nola daughter-in-laws, Kristina and Jackie, and grandsons, Gregory II and Jarrett.
The Celebration of Life gathering will be on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Bethlehem A.M.E. Church located at 213 East Pearl Street, Burlington, N.J. Viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. and services to follow immediately after viewing at 10 a.m.
The interment will be in Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to the:
May Funeral Homes
www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 1, 2019