Wilma E. Zeller, of Mt. Laurel, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was 82.
She was born in Mount Holly; the daughter of the late William and Leona (nee Shemelia) Gurden.
She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Augustino and Vicki (Bruce) Temple; grandchildren, Kelsey Temple, Brooke (Billy) Chomicki, Veronica (Anthony) DonDiego, Michael (Kristy) Rearden, and Matthew Augustino; great-grandchildren, Baelynn, Aubrianna, Jacek, Julia, and Macie.
Relatives and friends may attend her graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hainesport. Memorial donations can be made in Wilma's memory to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Dr., Westampton, NJ 08060.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 2, 2019