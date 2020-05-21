|
Longtime Westampton resident, Wilma Peterson, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Kaneohe, Hawaii, after a lengthy fight with multiple illnesses.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Miles Peterson, and is survived by her beloved children Audrey and Ken, daughter-in-law Jill, and grandsons Miles and Mason.
Due to the current pandemic social distancing requirements, family and friends are unable to gather for a funeral service at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society food pantry, c/o Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 21, 2020