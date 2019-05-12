|
|
Wilmer P. Webster passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019, with his family by his side.
He was the loving husband for 72 years to Ida M. (Higgins) Webster; the dear father of Bill (Eleanor), Brook (Nancy), and John (Kathy); grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of one.
Wilmer was an Eagle Scout and Scout Master. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fly fishing and hunting. He was an active member and past president of the Brotherhood of the Jungle Cock - an organization dedicated to teaching boys the art of fly fishing. Wilmer was the founder and president of ALCOP Adhesive Label Company.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North, with a service beginning at 11:30 a.m. His burial will follow at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Brotherhood of the Jungle Cock (BOJC), 6310 Howard La., Elkridge, MD 21075.
Givnish of Cinnaminson
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 12, 2019