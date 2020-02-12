|
|
Costello, Winifred (Winnie), long time resident of Willingboro and more recently of Ventnor passed peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 9. 2020. She was 90.
She was born March 19 in Hazleton, Pa., and was preceded in death by her husband John J Costello; parents Owen and Lucy (Mann) Sharkey; sisters Rita (Joseph) Rocosky and Anne (Arthur) Sanflippo.
She graduated from Bloomsburg College with a degree in teaching and taught for a few years until she married and became an Air Force wife living all over the United States and in England.
Surviving are her children, Meg (Barry) Armstrong, Patricia, John (Jennifer) Costello, Kathleen and the light of her life Michael; her two grandsons Stephen and Samuel Costello who she adored and prayed so hard for when they were born; and many nieces and nephews whose graduation parties, weddings and baby showers she loved attending.
Winnie led an active life. She loved traveling to Myrtle Beach with her son Michael and her friends. She was a PAL softball coach, a Special Olympics coach, a Holy Innocents instructor, delivered Meal on Wheels and sat on the Burlington County Board of Directors for ARC of NJ.
She had all the love in the world and instead of keeping it to herself she shared it with everyone around her. She was the greatest mother anyone could have hoped to have. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
A viewing will take place, under the direction of the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood NJ 08221 on Friday evening Feb. 14, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. A viewing will be held on Saturday Feb. 15, 2020, at St, Joseph's R.C. Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon and a Mass of Christian burial will follow immediately.
Burial will be private at the family's convenience at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hainesport.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary donations be made to Easter Seals Northfield 535 Tilton Rd., Northfield, NJ or JDRF 200 Vesey St. 28th Floor, NY, NY 10281 or that you provide volunteer service hours to a charity of your choosing.
Condolences may be extended to the family at the website below.
George H Wimberg Funeral Home
ghwimberg.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 12, 2020