Winifred F. "Wini" (McMahon) Reichert went to be with Our Lord on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Moorestown, N.J.
Born September 14, 1925 in New York, N.Y., Wini was born to Peter and Catherine McMahon. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, as well as a faithful Catholic and animal lover.
She is survived by her son, Donald L. Reichert (Marilyn), and daughters, Kathleen A. Collier (Andy) and Andrea F. Reichert (Bob). She was the proud "Omi" and Grandma to nine grandchildren: Megan Carter (Mike), Dr. Erin Baysinger (Bryan), Carly Blake (Brandon), Jason Collier, Brenna Collier, Kiersten Collier, Chelsea Plaska (Daniel), Shane Collier (Annie), and Dr. Ryan Collier, as well as two great grandchildren: Lawson Carter and Mackenzie Blake. She is also survived by her brother, Buddy McMahon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence J. Reichert, her son, Geoffrey A. Reichert, and 14 brothers and sisters.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, N.J., where her Memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at .
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 20, 2019