|
|
Winifred M. Bociulis, of Burlington Township passed away at Granville Place in Burlington on December 12, 2019. She was 98.
Born and raised in Beverly, she graduated from what is now Burlington City High School in 1939. She was a legal secretary for many years until her retirement, and was a devoted parishioner of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her first husband Edward F. Morrissey, whom she married in 1945, and her second husband Robert F. Bociulis, whom she married in 1990.
She is survived by her son Michael J. Morrissey of Georgetown, Texas; two grandsons, Scott Morrissey of Cherry Hill, N.J. and Nathanial Cake of Georgetown, Texas, as well as five great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16 at St. Paul's Church, 223 East Union Street in Burlington.
Friends may call at the Page Funeral Home, 302 East Union Street in Burlington before the funeral mass, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday the 16th.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Monastery of St. Clare, 150 White Pine Road, Columbus, NJ.
Page Funeral Home
Burlington,
www.pagefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 13, 2019