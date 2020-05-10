|
|
Yolanda M. (Comegno) Mongillo of Burlington City passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Silver Health Care, Cherry Hill, N.J., due to dementia and Alzheimer's disease. She was 93.
She was a lifetime Burlington resident who worked more than 25 years as a cafeteria aid in the Burlington City School District and was known as Ms. Yo Yo. She also worked for Santucci Catering.
She volunteered for the Endeavor Fire Company, where she was president of the Ladies Auxiliary, and an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 79. She also served as a committeewoman for the Democratic Party.
She enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She also enjoyed traveling with her good friends, Angie and Matt Cipriano, and loved going to Atlantic City to play the slots. Her first love was Shopping!
Wife of the late Louis T. Mongillo Jr., who died in 2005, she is survived by their children, Louis T. Mongillo III, and daughter, Patricia J. Merlino, daughter-in-law, Rochelle Mongillo, and son-in-law, Joseph Merlino; four grandchildren, Lisa Barber, Lori Mongillo, Joseph Merlino Jr., and Louis T. Mongillo IV; a grandson in-law, Kevin Barber; five great-grandchildren, Anthony Barber, Marissa Barber, Angela Barber, Christina Barber, and Adrianna Barber; and two great-great-grandchildren, Hayden Barber and Landon Barber; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held for the family only.
Messages of sympathy may be sent to her family through the funeral home's Web site below.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
www.pagefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 10, 2020