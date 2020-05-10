Home

POWERED BY

Services
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Mongillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda M. Mongillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yolanda M. Mongillo Obituary
Yolanda M. (Comegno) Mongillo of Burlington City passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Silver Health Care, Cherry Hill, N.J., due to dementia and Alzheimer's disease. She was 93.

She was a lifetime Burlington resident who worked more than 25 years as a cafeteria aid in the Burlington City School District and was known as Ms. Yo Yo. She also worked for Santucci Catering.

She volunteered for the Endeavor Fire Company, where she was president of the Ladies Auxiliary, and an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 79. She also served as a committeewoman for the Democratic Party.

She enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She also enjoyed traveling with her good friends, Angie and Matt Cipriano, and loved going to Atlantic City to play the slots. Her first love was Shopping!

Wife of the late Louis T. Mongillo Jr., who died in 2005, she is survived by their children, Louis T. Mongillo III, and daughter, Patricia J. Merlino, daughter-in-law, Rochelle Mongillo, and son-in-law, Joseph Merlino; four grandchildren, Lisa Barber, Lori Mongillo, Joseph Merlino Jr., and Louis T. Mongillo IV; a grandson in-law, Kevin Barber; five great-grandchildren, Anthony Barber, Marissa Barber, Angela Barber, Christina Barber, and Adrianna Barber; and two great-great-grandchildren, Hayden Barber and Landon Barber; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held for the family only.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to her family through the funeral home's Web site below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yolanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -