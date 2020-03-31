|
Yolanda M. (Mignone) Thomas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Moorestown, N.J. She was 92.
She was blessed to have the love and support of her family throughout her life's journey.
She was born in Camden, N.J. to the late Nicholas and Jennie Mignone. She was a former resident of Cherry Hill and Pennsauken, N.J. before moving to Moorestown 33 years ago. She graduated from Mt. Carmel Business School and Camden Commercial College.
She was a member of the Moorestown Women's Club. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, reading, talk radio, politics and had a special love for her dogs. Above all else, she cherished the time she spent with her family and friends.
Yolanda was preceded in death by her loving husband, Louis B. Thomas, her younger brother, Rudy Mignone, and her brother-in-law, Joseph "Whitey" Putiri.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Roxanne Adinolfi (Robert, whom she knew for 58 years); her granddaughter, Christina Adinolfi Shea (Kevin); her great-grandchildren, Juliana Rose and Gabriella Grace Shea; her sisters, Marie Putiri and Lillian Ragone (Daniel); and her dear cousin, Dominic Mignone. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Out of respect and concern for public safety, the family has chosen to schedule a Memorial Mass and private burial at a later date, when the state mandate has been lifted. The Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Moorestown, N.J. Details will be provided via Mount Laurel Home for Funerals and posted on Facebook.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 West Main St., Moorestown, NJ 08057.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 31, 2020