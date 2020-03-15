Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson-Apple Funeral Home
2560 Pennington Road
Pennington, NJ 08534-3206
(609) 737-1498
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Brigadier William C. Doyle Cemetery
Wrightstown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yoshiko White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yoshiko White


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yoshiko White Obituary
Yoshiko White, of Southampton, N.J. passed away March 11th at Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Trenton. She was 88.

She was born in Naha, Okinawa, Japan and retired as a seamstress at Ft. Dix and Buttonwood Hospital.

Loving wife of the late CW3 Daniel G. White, Sr (retired), she is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law., William T. and Rose White of Southampton, N.J., Daniel G. and Louise White of S.C.,; a daughter Viola Berkeyheiser (late William) of Ewing, N.J., eight grandchildren Jennifer, Joshua, Daniel, Amy, Joelie, Ann and Tracy and six great grandchildren.

She also has seven siblings from Okinawa and Japan and many nieces and nephews. She was loved by all and renowned for her feisty personality and fierce unconditional love.

Services will be held March 17 at 11 a.m. (sharp) at the Brigadier William C. Doyle Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J. (Chapel).

Condolences are welcome at the website below.

As flowers or baskets cannot be accommodated, the family is requesting that a donation be sent in her honor to the donor's or to the US War Dog Association, Inc. 1313 Mount Holly Road, Burlington, NJ 08016 (Attn: Ron Aiello).

Wilson Apple Funeral Home

www.wilsonapple.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yoshiko's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson-Apple Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -