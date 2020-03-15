|
Yoshiko White, of Southampton, N.J. passed away March 11th at Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Trenton. She was 88.
She was born in Naha, Okinawa, Japan and retired as a seamstress at Ft. Dix and Buttonwood Hospital.
Loving wife of the late CW3 Daniel G. White, Sr (retired), she is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law., William T. and Rose White of Southampton, N.J., Daniel G. and Louise White of S.C.,; a daughter Viola Berkeyheiser (late William) of Ewing, N.J., eight grandchildren Jennifer, Joshua, Daniel, Amy, Joelie, Ann and Tracy and six great grandchildren.
She also has seven siblings from Okinawa and Japan and many nieces and nephews. She was loved by all and renowned for her feisty personality and fierce unconditional love.
Services will be held March 17 at 11 a.m. (sharp) at the Brigadier William C. Doyle Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J. (Chapel).
Condolences are welcome at the website below.
As flowers or baskets cannot be accommodated, the family is requesting that a donation be sent in her honor to the donor's or to the US War Dog Association, Inc. 1313 Mount Holly Road, Burlington, NJ 08016 (Attn: Ron Aiello).
