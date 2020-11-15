Yta C. (Farrington) Kradoska of Cinnaminson, N.J., formerly of Philadelphia, Pa., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. She was 87.
She was born in London, England to the late Stuart and Harriet Morrow Farrington.
Yta was the beloved wife of the late Edward C. Kradoska, to whom she was happily married until his passing in 2003. He was the loving mother of Edward C. III and John T.M. Kradoska; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth Sweet (Jackie III), Jason Kradoska, Christian Kradoska, and Jacob Rice; great grandmother of Jackie IV, Jameson, Jimmy, and Jared Sweet, and dear sister of Olivia Hudson. Yta is survived by many dear friends and extended relatives in Waldo County, Maine.
Yta spent a lot of time with her husband at their summer home in Ocean City before he passed away. Later in life, she spent many summers at her childhood home/farm in Maine that she loved so much. She was a loving grandmother and always enjoyed seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved her cats that she owned through the years and was a big fan of all the birds that came to feed in her back yard.
Yta played in her bridge card group for many years, and kept in touch with many of the members and her friends from her neighborhood until her passing. She worked at the family business in Philadelphia and Strawbridge & Clothier in Cherry Hill, N.J. She told many stories of her mother and father: In her youth, she met show business personalities since her father was in show business with his acrobatic dance show, which was shown on TV variety shows in the 1950s. Her mother danced in a ballet dance company of the same time period.
A luncheon to honor Yta will be held at a later time, when the virus is much less of a risk.
Charity donations in Yta's name can be sent to: Searsmont Historical Society, P.O. Box 165, Searsmont ME, 04973, Phone: 207-342-5411, Web Link: https://searsmont.com/index.asp?SEC=4EBB5BC8-AA4B-4A6E-8B7E-6CAC9DF3E047&Type=B_BASIC
. Yta has many artifacts from her ancestors on display at the Searsmont Historical Society, where you can find items from her farmhouse. The farmhouse has been in her family since it was built in the late 1800s.
