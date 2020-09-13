1/
Zachary Vincent Verdino
Zachary V. Verdino of Burlington, N.J. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the age of 81.

Zachary was born March 7, 1939 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Emmanuella (Granauro) and Bartholomew Verdino. There, he met, married and lived most of his life with his wife of 53 years, Anne Verdino, who preceded Zachary in death in 2016.

He was the loving father to Vicki Coletti (Nick) of Riverton, N.J. and John Verdino (Elena) of Staten Island, N.Y., and the proud Pop Pop to Danny, Zachary, Michael, Justin and Gianna.

Services and interment will be held privately.

Memorial contributions in Zachary's name may be made to Disabled American Veterans at dav.org.

Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Weber Funeral Home,

112 Broad St.

Riverton

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
