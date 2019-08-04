|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Gone, But Not Forgotten.
Isn't that how we all want
to be remembered?
GENEALOGY DAY *
August 9 th
finalfreedom.com/genealogy
Traveling Exhibit @ LCBP
In Grand Isle (Drop In Noon-8)
or just start a new tradition
& add it to your calendar(s)
to call-write-visit a relative
or work on your family tree!
In Loving Memory of Marjorie
(Bonnette) Trahan D: 12-20-17
and Florence (Laramee) Moran
D: 8-27-18
*Est. 2010 Hosted By Ceal
Proud Member of VT - FCGS
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019