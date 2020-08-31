1/1
Abigail N. McIntosh
1933 - 2020
Abigail N. McIntosh

Abigail N. McIntosh, 87 Died August 3, 2020, in South Burlington Vermont at Harbor Village Assisted Living Facility. Born July 11, 1933 in Windsor, CT to Carl W. Nelson and Ruth Gillette Nelson. Abby was predeceased by her Husband Frank E. McIntosh, Her Sister Norma (Nan) Small and her Brother in Law Dr. Melvin (Herb) Small. Her Children include Tom and Ben Hall and Daughter Leslie Bronsveld. A Private Service for Family and close friends will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Burlington on September 5th, 2020 at 1PM. For a full Obituary please go to gregorycremation.com




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Service
01:00 PM
Lakeview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service
472 Meadowland Drive, Suite 7
South Burlington, VT 05403
(802) 985-3523
