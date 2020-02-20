|
Dr. Abraham Joseph Madkour, 89, a long-standing member of the Manchester, Vermont, community died peacefully at his home with his family by his side on February 18. Abe was the loving husband of Brenda Ralph for more than 61 years, as well as the father of seven children and two grandchildren. He was civic-minded throughout his residency in Manchester for nearly 60 years. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 11:00am at Christ The King Catholic Church, 398 Bonnet Street, Manchester, Vermont. A reception will immediately follow at The Equinox Hotel. Remembrances may be made to the Carthusian Foundation; The Benedictine Monks of Weston Priory and the Huntsville Museum of Art. A full obituary can be read at
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020