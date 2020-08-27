Adele Louise (Colburn) Quiet
Richmond - Adele Louise (Colburn) Quiet, a long-time resident of Richmond, Vermont, died peacefully on August 10, 2020 from the infirmities of advanced age. Adele was born on April 5, 1929 in Concord, New Hampshire and was the first child to Harold E. and Marjorie H. (Ford) Colburn. She married Paul Anthony Patrick Quiet in June of 1950 in Concord, New Hampshire.
A long-time member of the Richmond Congregational Church, Adele will be remembered for her loving devotion to her family and local community. She was a selfless, patient mother and wife who always sacrificed her needs for the good of others. Her altruistic nature and humble demeanor were a testament to the life she led. She was patient, kind and always welcomed others with the warmest of smiles. Adele appreciated the simpler things in life like a good cup of coffee, her beautiful gardens and spending time with family.
In her youth, she was a self-proclaimed tomboy. She always loved being outdoors, climbing dangerously high in trees. Having grown up during the Great Depression, Adele learned early on how to stretch a dollar and food which later came in handy with a large family of seven children. She led by example and taught her children the importance of respect, honesty, good manners, responsibility, and service to your community.
In 2009, Adele received an award from the State of Vermont for her service of over 20 years to the town of Richmond and surrounding community. In fact, she was one of Richmond Rescue's first dispatchers where she received emergency calls on her home phone and dispatched local EMTs, which included her husband and sons, Kevin and Steve. Adele is also known for being one of the original founders of the Miscellany Mart of Richmond (now named Richmond Food Shelf & Thrift Shop) where she volunteered for well over 30 years. Regardless of the time or day, she always made herself available to meet someone at the Mart to provide them with food and supplies. Adele was an excellent cook, loved hosting large family gatherings, enjoyed gardening, puzzles and writing short stories
She leaves behind her children, Kevin and his wife, Diane, Steven and his wife, Mary, Robin Clairmont, David and his wife, Judith, Jonathan (Jay) and his wife, Tawnya, Jennifer and her husband, Jeff, brothers, Lyle, Robert and his wife, Carol, and brother-in-law, John Stevens and 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Paul, daughter Bonnie Roy and husband Tim, son-in-law Bob Clairmont, and sisters Carolyn and Judith.
There will be a private burial for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richmond Food Shelf & Thrift Shop, P.O. Box 174, Richmond, VT 05477 or online at richmondfoodshelfvt.org
