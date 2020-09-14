Adrian Moore



Adrian Moore was one of four adopted children. He was born in North Carolina on April 13, 1991. As a young child and into his teens, Adrian enjoyed all sorts of sports including lacrosse, hockey, baseball, and gymnastics. Adrian had a passion for music and even taught himself to play the guitar as a teen. He was a gentle soul and loved animals. Adrian enjoyed his role as an uncle to his sisters' children. Having none of his own, they meant the world to him.



Adrian had a special bond with his three sisters. As the only boy in a set of four of children, Adrian was special to them as their only brother; they meant the same to him.



He had the unique ability to bring others laughter. Whenever asked about Adrian, those who knew him best would mention how much he made them laugh and his ability to brighten their day with his presence. Adrian was a free spirit who enjoyed the simple things in life -- meeting new people, spending time with those he loved, and music -- were what gave his heart happiness.



Despite having the love of family, specifically his sisters, Adrian struggled with mental illness and later addiction. For the majority of his teen and adult life, Adrian and his family struggled to get Adrian the proper treatment. Due to the broken mental health system and lack of services in Vermont (despite how hard his sisters and parents fought and advocated on his behalf), Adrian never received this help.



In his passing, it is his family's wish and hope that Vermont makes it a priority to provide adequate treatment for others like Adrian to avoid future tragedies.



He is survived by his three sisters, Alicia, Kate, and Ariel, his parents, Donald Moore and Carol Washington, his nephews, Joel, Caden, Josiah, and Milo, and his niece, Nevaeh.



A GoFundMe, "Adrian Moore Memorial and Funeral Costs," account has been set up by a family friend. Funds will go to assist the family with funeral costs and associated expenses. Donations are welcome, along with prayers for all involved. Adrian will be greatly missed.



Please join us in celebrating his life. Please bring with you memories and stories of Adrian to share. Food and drinks will be provided. We hope to see you there to celebrate this beautiful life gone too soon.









