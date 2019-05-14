Services
Agnes D. Mercier Obituary
Agnes D. Mercier

Franklin - Agnes D. Mercier, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1- 5:00 PM at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton.

A funeral service will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, Franklin. Interment will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 14, 2019
