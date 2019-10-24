|
Agnes Elizabeth "Beth" (Gallick) Kopeck
Colchester - Agnes Elizabeth "Beth" (Gallick) Kopeck, 75, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23rd at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester after a long, courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her family. Beth was born in Wellsboro, PA and lived for many years in East Aurora, NY before moving to Colchester with her family in 1986. She worked at H&R Block in Essex as a tax preparer for over 30 years. Beth also taught math classes at the Community College of Vermont until 2018 when she retired from teaching. She was a strong woman and a caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Henry, their daughter, Nicole Dell'Osso, and her husband, Nick, their son, Steven Kopeck, and his wife, Tonya, her brothers and their wives, Larry (Betty) Gallick and John (Jane) Gallick, and her brother in law, Robert Wiltshire. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew, Noah, and Isabella Dell'Osso, as well as her many nieces and nephews.
Beth was predeceased by her parents, Veronica and John Gallick, and her sister, Mary Ann Wiltshire.
Visitation will be held at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Winooski on October 29th from 10-11am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated after the visitation at noon at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winooski. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in East Aurora, NY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the McClure Miller Respite House in Beth's name where she received excellent care and love during her final days.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019