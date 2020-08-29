Alain Herve Therrien
Grand Isle - Alain Therrien, 89, of Grand Isle died on August 27, 2020 at UVM Medical Center following a long illness.
Alain was born on July 10, 1931 in Ste. Edwidge, Que., the son of Achille and Simone (Hebert) Therrien. He was a graduate of Winooski High School, class of 1945. On July 16, 1955 Alain was married in Burlington at St. Anthony's Catholic Church to Rochelle Vachereau.
Alain was a proud U.S. Veteran. He first served as a Marine before joining the Army. After his active duty service was completed, Alain joined the Vermont Army National Guard, attaining the rank of Sergeant First Class before retiring with almost 30 years of service to his adopted country. Alain worked as a highly experienced Heavy Equipment Operator for the Union of Operating Engineers. During the winters he would drive tractor trailer for fuel oil distributors while waiting for the next road construction season to begin. Alain was a Shriner and Free Mason. He enjoyed hauling the Shriner's go-kart team to many parades and events throughout the country. Alain was a motor coach owner, and a member of the Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA), serving as its President on occasion. Alain was an active sportsman; he particularly enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf.
Alain is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rochelle, sons Mark (Lisa), Patrick (Kelly), and Martin (Ellen). He is also survived by his eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Other survivors include his sisters Claire Beaudoin, Theresa Ringuette and Jeanette Coel, as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Alain was predeceased by his brothers Real and Paul.
Per Alain's wishes he will be laid to rest with his beloved Springer Spaniel's Ginger and Maddie.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 3pm to 6pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, at 1:00pm at the Funeral Home with interment to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Isle Fire and Rescue, 17 Hyde Road, Grand Isle, VT 05458.
