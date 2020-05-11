|
Alan Alfred Crickmore
Huntington - Alan Alfred Crickmore, age 77, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home in Huntington.
Mr. Crickmore was born in Willimantic, CT, on April 18, 1943. He was the son of Alan L. and Mildred (Hobby) Crickmore. He grew up in Coventry, CT where he received his early education and graduated from Windham Technical, class of 1960. He served in the United States Navy. Following his honorable discharge, he returned home and began his working career as a pipe fitter on submarines at Electric Boat. In 1966 he relocated to VT where he worked as a Machinist at Mal Tool Engineering. After many years of dedicated work installing and repairing pumps for nuclear and fossil power plants, he retired as a Northern Regional Sales Manager from Hayward Tyler, Inc, in 2012 following 35 years of service. He enjoyed riding his Harley Motorcycle, was an avid boater, fisherman, and a Nascar fan. He was a devoted family man, a friend to anyone who knew him, and loved his in-laws, especially Doris' cider donuts.
He is survived by 3 daughters; Dawn Fortune of Fair Haven, Julia Disorda and her husband Kevin of VT/MA and Sheena Cota and her husband Brad of Huntington; with whom he made his home; a son; Shawn Crickmore of FL; 3 brothers; Robert Crickmore of FL, Thomas Crickmore of SC and Timothy Tabor of CT and 1 sister; Muriel Marrotte of CT; 2 aunts; Faye Lee and her husband Jim of CT, Alice Krest of MD, and an uncle; Herb Crickmore of CT. 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. As well as his close friend Tammy Coursey-Crickmore. He was predeceased by a son; Dale Crickmore and 2 daughters; Paulette Crickmore and Stephanie Coursey, a brother; David Tabor; a sister; Cheryl Tabor; and a granddaughter; Heather Fortune.
A private graveside committal service and burial will take place, at a later date, in the family lot at Forest Dale Cemetery in Brandon.
Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 11 to May 12, 2020