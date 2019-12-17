|
|
Alan Breckenridge
Burlington - Much beloved husband, father, grandfather, teacher, and humanitarian Alan Breckenridge died peacefully in his Burlington home early Monday afternoon, December 16, 2019. He was 85 years old.
Known affectionately as "Pop Pop" to his seven grandchildren these last 28 years, Alan Breckenridge began his life on February 2, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Born to Harvey and Margaret Breckenridge in that midwestern enclave, Alan attended Shady Side Academy, and then journeyed eastward, attending RPI, where he played football for a year. After RPI, Alan served for two years in the Army, but finally settled on teaching as a career path, receiving his teaching degree from Columbia University. It was in that very city that Breckenridge would meet the apple of his eye and love of his life, Eva.
A profoundly devoted advocate for young people, Alan would ultimately teach for 36 years at the Horace Mann School in Riverdale, New York. While at Horace Mann, Alan first taught math, then English, and then served as Head of School for the middle school many years. Additionally, "Mr. Breck", an avid outdoorsman and skier, developed the Searchers Program at Horace Mann (a wilderness adventure and character-building experience), created a popular winter running club, and ran seemingly endless ski trips for students out West and, on many a winter weekend, to a lake house he'd built himself in the Green Mountains of Vermont. His impactful blend of deep integrity, true caring and lack of judgmentalism left a lifelong impression in hundreds of his Horace Mann students.
Yes, built himself.
Surrounded by stunning slate rock walls, tiered flower gardens, frog ponds, and a perpetually flowing waterfall, also all masterworks of Breckenridge, this Vermont house became the steadily beating and constant heart of the Breckenridge clan. Raising his three children - John, Jodi, and Jenny - in idyllic Vermont each summer, Alan never tired of designing, constructing, and crafting a life for his people there. Over fifty years since Alan broke ground back in the sixties, this wondrous place continues to host Alan's three children and their spouses, seven grandchildren, and innumerable family dogs on treasured summer family weeks and winter holidays, where the fifteen family members, each evening, enjoyed Alan toasting all at dinner, raising a glass to note, "We're so blessed."
Those children and seven grandchildren were the brightest stars in the constellation of Alan's later life, and they enjoyed the attention and affection of one of this world's most gracious super fans. Attending myriad games, concerts, recitals, plays, and graduations, "Pop Pop" rarely missed any moment to celebrate and spend time with them. Tirelessly positive and encouraging, Alan cheered them all on, in his quiet way, win or lose. And in his quiet way, he would find the just-right moment to hug them and say the just-right words. The man reviewed and commented on voluminous numbers of school essays and college applications, always able to say, "I love you" while suggesting the hard changes to make they, and their work better. No matter the occasion, he made the moments meaningful. He helped them shine brighter. All the while, Breckenridge was bettering himself, learning Italian at UVM, teaching himself piano, lobbying for democrats, and delivering meals on wheels to those in need.
85 years of life. 58 years of marriage. 36 years of teaching. Infinite humility and kindness. Alan will be greatly missed and long remembered.
Alan is survived by his wife, Eva, his three children - John and his wife, Laura, Jodi and her husband, Manfred, and Jenny and her husband, David - and seven grandchildren - Jackie, Sidney, Tyler, Lucas, Sarah, Merrick, and Simon.
Alan Breckenridge's Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 19, at 6 p.m. at the UVM Alumni House, 61 Summit Street, Burlington, VT 05401.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019