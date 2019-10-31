|
Alan Bruce Cote
Alan Bruce Cote passed away peacefully Oct. 29th 2019. Born in Burlington on April 28th, 1946 and raised in Winooski, VT to Lyman and Cecil (Morin) Cote. He was active in church as a child and in 1956 he became a Knight of the Altar at the St. Stephen parish. From 1960-62 he attended Rice Memorial High School and in his Junior year he transferred to Mount Assumption Institute (Plattsburg, NY) where he graduated in 1964. Alan was accepted into UVM's pre-med program where he studied for a year. He decided in 1965 that he would enlist into the Air Force and help fight the war in Vietnam. He completed 3 tours and was honorably discharged in 1976 as a SSGT. The medals he proudly received were: NDSM AFR, VSM AFM, RVCM AFM, AFGCM w/ 10 LC, and AFGCM w/2 olc AFM. During his tours he lived in Spain and Thailand, which helped him to achieve fluency in a total of 7 languages. Alan was an avionics communication tech. Not only did he help NASA during the Apollos and was "Houston" on the Apollo prior to landing on the moon, but he also was part of the OSI.
He travelled for a couple years around the US, but finally settled back in his home state where he became an engineer who worked with X-ray spectroscopy at IBM. He also helped develop the first PC Jr. Al lived in Milton for 20+ years and was well known in the community as Chairman of the Zoning board. In 2000 he left Vermont once again. He settled in Panama City Beach and met Jen, the love of his life at a Parrot Head meeting. They married September 21st, 2007. He gained a step daughter through this marriage who he loved just like one of his own.
Everyone that knew Al, knew he was a talker. He had story after story to tell of his travels and time in the AF. I learned not to ask a question unless I had an hour for the answer. He could recite definitions from memory and do complicated math without writing it out. He could flip through a book and tell you what it was about in minutes. He has always been his daughter's hero. He loved meeting new people and enjoyed life. He loved Family, fishing, hiking, animals and just being outside. His smile was his most loved and memorable feature.
He was predeceased by his brother Peter Cote (1995), parents Cecile (1996) and Lyman (1996), his granddaughter Cecilia Stygles (2018), along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Morris) Cote of Lynn Haven, FL, Daughter Alanna (Cote) Stygles and her spouse Dylan Stygles of Rutland, VT, Step daughter Libby Dines of Denver, CO., Siblings David Cote and spouse Diane of VA., Lyman JR and his spouse Sheila of Sandwich, MA, Karyl (Cote) Sweeney and spouse Bob of S. Hero, VT. As well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins and his granddaughter Madelyn Stygles.
Per Alan's request he will be buried at one of the National Veterans Cemeteries without services.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019