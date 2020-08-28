Alan D. Ahern



North Port, FL - Alan D. Ahern, 75, passed into eternal rest surrounded by love on August 24, 2020, in North Port, FL.



He was born on April 11, 1945 in Colchester, VT the son of George and Florence (Landry) Ahern, who predeceased him. He is also predeceased by his brother Daniel Ahern. Alan is survived by his daughters, Amy Ahern, Amanda (Ahern) Sfeir, son-in-law Anthony Sfeir, grandchildren Aurora Ahern, Scarlett Sfeir, and Anthony Sfeir Jr, his brother John Ahern, sister-in-law Patricia Vautier, sister-in-law Lucy Ahern, several cousins, nephews and many caring friends.



Alan attended Rice Memorial H.S. and The University of Vermont in Burlington. He then served our country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Through out his life he always reflected on serving his country with gratitude. The values the Army instilled upon him prepared him for a career in management, which brought him to NYC. Here he raised his daughters in Rockaway Beach, Queens.



Alan was an information enthusiast, he would never miss an episode of Jeopardy! Through out retirement you would find him quenching his love of learning with a book, or watching the Yankees at a pub. He enjoyed visiting the Race Track at Saratoga Springs, embracing the hustle and bustle in Manhattan, or walking on the boardwalk in Rockaway. Ultimately where Alan was the happiest, was with his grandchildren. He was enamored with them and proudest of all of their accomplishments. Alan cherished life, through his gift of gab and storytelling his experiences, memories, and philosophies will live on.



Due to the ongoing pandemic, his family is not able to give him the send off they wish they could, but they hold his memory in their heavy hearts. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Cancer Association or Veteran's Affairs.









