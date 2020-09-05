1/2
Alan G. Baker
Alan G. Baker

Alan G. Baker passed away on September 1, 2020. Alan was born November 15th 1944 to Harland and Ruth Baker and is survived by his sons John, Alan and Brian and his daughter Barbara, a grandchild, extended family, his cat Bootsy and dog Blossom.

Alan fought for his country as a decorated Marine veteran of the Vietnam war. He bravely served his community from May 7, 1969 retiring March 30, 1998 on the Burlington Police department, retiring with the rank of Corporal, where he influenced and impacted many lives. Alan was an extremely hard worker throughout his life. He was also a well known hunter and fisherman.

Alan was many things to many people. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones.

May he rest in the hands of God.

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday September 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Binghamville Cemetery in Fletcher Vermont. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warriors project at: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
