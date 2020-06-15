Alan W. Pidgeon
South Hero - Alan W. Pidgeon, 82, died June 14, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House.
Burial will be in the So. Hero Cemetery at the convenience of the family. To view Alan's complete obit or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.minorfh.com
South Hero - Alan W. Pidgeon, 82, died June 14, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House.
Burial will be in the So. Hero Cemetery at the convenience of the family. To view Alan's complete obit or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.minorfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.