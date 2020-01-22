|
Alan Walter Curler
New Haven - Alan Walter Curler passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home in New Haven.
He was born on April 26, 1950 in Burlington, son of Walter and Pauline (Thorpe) Curler.
He was a member of: Vermont FFA Foundation, Addison County 4-H Foundation, VTC Alumni Assn.; et. al.
His hobbies were: banjo, fiddle, fishing, bowling, horseshoes, cribbage, woodworking
Alan is survived by: wife Elizabeth; children Heather, Matthew (Jennifer), Jesse; grandchildren Sullivan and Rosemary; brothers Peter (Laurie), Kenneth (Robin), John (Penny); nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents and brother Lee.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, January 24th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25th at North Ferrisburgh United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Vermont FFA Foundation or Addison County 4-H Foundation. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020