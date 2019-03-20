|
|
Albert C. Currier
Salibury - 4/25/1936-3/14/2019. He was 82 passed away surrounded by family and friends. Leaves behind wife Brenda Currier of Salibury Vt., son Jerry Currier of New Haven Vt, Scott Watie of Watertown New York And Mark Currier of Essex Vt., daughters Cathy LaRoch of Bristol Vt, Darcey Rowe of Brandon Vt, Mary Gratton of Salibury Vt, Eva Currier of Grand Isle Vt. as well as two stepdaughters. Laurie of Teaxs, Tina of Runtland Vt., and 17 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren.
He his also a Army Vet and a loving man. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family at 615 Shard Villa Rd, Salibury VT 05769. There will be a Burial in the spring.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 20, 2019