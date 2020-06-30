Albert R. Elwell
Albert R. Elwell

Northfield - Albert R. Elwell, 79, retired Chief Liquor Investigator and director of enforcement, licensing and education for the Vermont Department of Liquor Control, died peacefully at his home in Northfield on June 26, 2020. He is survived by his son, Brian Elwell, Northfield, a daughter, Sarah Pierce, Essex Jct, a brother, Ronald Elwell, Benningston, 4 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center with full military honors.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
