Albert Tetreault
Fairfield - On Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Northwestern Medical Center, Albert Tetreault passed away with his family at his side at the age of 88. Born in Newport, Vermont on February 7, 1931, he spent his entire working life before his retirement as a self-employed, award winning dairy farmer.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday April 16th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday April 17th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Church Road in Fairfield. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Patrick Church, P.O. Box 18, Fairfield, Vermont 05455.
To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019