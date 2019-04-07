Services
Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
1-802-524-3031
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Church Road
Fairfield, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Tetreault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Tetreault


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Albert Tetreault Obituary
Albert Tetreault

Fairfield - On Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Northwestern Medical Center, Albert Tetreault passed away with his family at his side at the age of 88. Born in Newport, Vermont on February 7, 1931, he spent his entire working life before his retirement as a self-employed, award winning dairy farmer.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday April 16th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday April 17th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Church Road in Fairfield. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Patrick Church, P.O. Box 18, Fairfield, Vermont 05455.

To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now