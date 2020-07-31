Alberta GadueWinooski - Alberta Gadue, 73, passed away on July 29, 2020 at University of Vermont Medical Center. She was born to the late Joseph and Joan Mae (Vincelette) Mortis on February 10, 1947 in Swanton, VT. She married the love of her life Raymond Gadue on October 22, 1966 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Winooski. Alberta worked for many years at Fletcher Allen and Mary Fletcher, before retiring at a Laboratory Technician. She enjoyed her flower gard, crocheting, and above all else taking care of Ray.Left to cherish her memory are her loving nieces and nephews, brothers Erwin, Paul, and Wilford "Sonny" Mortis, sister Linda Brunelle, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, parents and three siblings.Visiting hours will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Thursday August 6, at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for both Alberta and Raymond at 1:00 PM on Thursday August 6, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winooski, with burial to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Due to the ongoing crisis masks and social distancing are required. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.