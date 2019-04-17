|
Alberta Reed
- - Alberta Read Reed at age 93 passed away peacefully, with family at her side, after several months of declining health on April 14, 2019. She lived a full life.
She was born on June 1, 1925 in Burlington, Vermont and was raised on her family's farms in Jeffersonville and East Fairfield, Vermont. She graduated from Brigham Academy in 1942, where she met her soul mate Wendell Reed. They were married in 1946 after she graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in Home Economics and were together for 67 years. They started their family in Bakersfeild, Vermont then moved to Essex Junction in 1959 where they lived the rest of their lives.
After college, Alberta along with her brother joined her father's business. She was part owner and Treasurer of E.S. Read and Sons and Swanton Packing until she retired in 1990. She was an independent and forceful business woman who let her opinion be known. She balanced her career with her family life and with community activity. Alberta was very supportive of her children but encouraged them to be independent and to find their own path in life. She was active with Alpha Chi Sorority, the Zonta Club and the Essex Congregational Church. After retirement she volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House and delivered Meals on Wheels.
Alberta enjoyed following the activities of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She liked to travel, dinner out with the family, the Red Sox and reading the paper. She watched little TV but always tried to catch the evening news and Jeopardy.
Her husband Wendell, son Jeffery Reed and daughter Kim Brosseau predeceased her. Her daughter Lyn Beaupre and her husband Lee, son Dana Reed and his wife Holly, son-in-law Gary Brosseau, grandsons Wade Beaupre, Reed Beaupre and his wife Becky, and granddaughter Jessie Hammond and her husband Jeremy, and great grandchildren Garrett, Dante, Rhianna and Will, survive her. We will miss her greatly.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mansfield Place who made her feel so at home and safe. We would also like to thank the care givers at Home Instead and the staff at UVM Medical Center Hospice who helped make her last days comfortable and peaceful.
Services will be held at the Essex Congregational Church on Main st. Essex Junction on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Meals on Wheels or the Ronald McDonald House.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 17, 2019