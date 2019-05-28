Services
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Chapel of Saint Michael the Archangel on the campus of St Michael's College
Rt. 15
Colchester , VT
Alcide R. "Pep" Pepin

Alcide R. "Pep" Pepin Obituary
Alcide R. "Pep" Pepin

South Burlington - Alcide R. (Pep) Pepin, 82, of So. Burlington passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.

Visiting hours are at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service 132 Main St., Winooski on May 30, 2019 from 2:000 - 4:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Chapel of Saint Michael the Archangel on the campus of St Michael's College on Rt. 15 in Colchester on May 31, 2019 at 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Humane Society of Burlington in Al's name.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 28, 2019
