Alexander A. DumasBurlington -Alexander A. Dumas, 73, passed away at his home on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.Visitation is on Tuesday, from 12noon - 1pm in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave. where his funeral will be held at 1pm. Interment will follow at Fort Ethan Allen Cemetery in Colchester. Those wishing may send contributions, in his memory, to: Howard Center, 300 Flynn Ave., Burlington, VT. 05401. For the full obituary please visit www.elmwoodmeunier.net