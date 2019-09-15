|
Alexander Joseph Verret
Louisville, KY - Alexander Joseph Verret, Sr. age 81 years died Sunday morning, September 8th, 2019 at his residence in Louisville, KY with loving family by his side. Born in Burlington, Vermont on September 8th, 1938. Alex was the son of the late Omer and Marie (Brigham) Verret and was married to the late Lauretta (Morin) Verret on July 4, 1962.
Alex began his professional life in 1956 as a Radar Technician in the Vermont Army National Guard. He and his bride, Lauretta, settled in South Burlington to raise their family. In 1966 he left active service to become a Field Engineer for the NCR Corporation, where he proudly worked until 1985. Alex returned to Active Military Service in 1985 with the Vermont Army National Guard, serving as the Unit Administrator for the 40th Army Band and the 132nd Public Affairs Detachment, located in Colchester VT. Alex was also a member of the 40th Army Band from 1966 until his retirement from the military in 1998. Alex moved to Louisville in 2016 shortly after the passing of his wife, Lauretta, to be closer to his son, Alex Jr., and several of his grandchildren.
Alex was an accomplished musician and active member of the community throughout his life where he was a member of the Burlington City Band, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and served for many years as the Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 111 in South Burlington. Upon his retirement his focus shifted to attending the sporting events and concerts of his grandchildren, beating his children at cribbage, and confounding squirrels attempting to raid his bird feeders.
Alex was preceded into our Lord's loving embrace by his wife, Lauretta, in 2016, and is survived by his children Julianne Verret and husband Robinson Pyle of Milford MA, Alexander Verret, Jr. and wife Megan of Prospect KY, Michael Verret of Hebron CT , Laurianne Baur and husband Patrick of Katy TX, and grandchildren Vera, Samantha, Jan, Devon, Michael Paul, Alexander, and Dean as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends are welcome to join in a celebration of Alex's life at the Lavigne Funeral Home in Winooski, VT on Friday October 11th from 4:00-7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington, VT on Saturday October 12th at 11:00 am. Alex's remains will be interred at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, VT on October 14th in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Instrument Lesson Scholarship Fund for Wellesley Public Schools. Make checks payable to Wellesley Public Schools - Dept. of Performing Arts and mail to Wellesley Public Schools, ATTN: Performing Arts Department, 40 Kingsbury Street , Wellesley MA 02481.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019