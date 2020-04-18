|
Alexander Ronald Furlani
Burlington - Alexander Ronald Furlani, 89, of Alfred Street in Burlington passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15th at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester with his children by his side.
Al was born on September 16th, 1930 in Scotia, NY, the son of Quinto and Sadie(Briccocoli) Furlani, the first in his family to be born in the United States. He was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady, the class of 1948. After working in the family restaurant, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1954. He attended the University of Cincinnati, making the Dean's list with 4 young children at home before his employment moved the family to Vermont. After residing in Schenectady, New London, CT, Cincinnati, OH, and Essex, VT, the family settled in Burlington in 1966, living happily in the same house for over 53 years. Al was employed by General Electric for over 35 years, retiring in 1989.
Al's love of hockey led him into coaching youth teams where his emphasis was on teaching the game, team play and sportsmanship. Second only to his love of coaching, was telling everyone coaching is overrated. As the family grew into future generations, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting and school events. A favorite family tradition were his Christmas Eve dinners with antipasto, homemade pasta and Crème de Mint sundaes. He always looked forward to trips to Saratoga to see his sisters and extended family. After retirement, his daily routine included a trip to Hannaford to pick up the New York Post and socialize with friends. The New York Giants have lost one of their biggest fans.
He is survived by seven children and their spouses, Roberta and Jeff Jarvis, South Burlington, Peggy Campagna, Shelburne, Teri Furlani and Tom Bissonette, South Burlington, Chris and Kathy Furlani, Milton, Mary and Jeff Turnbaugh, Shelburne, Anne and Matt Campbell, Colchester, Mike and Betsy Furlani, Franconia, NH; Fourteen grandchildren, who lovingly know him only as "PaPa," Jessica (Evan) Lea, Max Campagna, Danielle (Adam)Stoner, Kari (Brennan)Carney, Chelsea (Betta) Furlani, Christopher Furlani, Meaghan (Joe)Wonderly, Thomas Farrell, Alex Farrell, Hannah (Dan) Compton, Connor Turnbaugh, Alexia Campbell, Kaley Campbell, and Grace Campbell. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren Jack, Alice, Eloise, Hazel, Freddie, Ava, Ryan, Cooper, Boden, and Quinn.
He is also survived by his sisters Angie O'Neil, Lucy Abrahams and her husband Jack Abrahams, and close family friends Mary Hampson, Vince Hampson and Marie Stine. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Alyce Marie Furlani, in 2020 and his brother-in-law David Burke in 2019.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Respite House for their loving care of our father, as well as Monsignor McDermott, Kathleen Bush and Bronwyn Becker for their spiritual support during his final days.
A wake and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on a later date. Donations can be made to the McClure Miller Respite House.
Until we meet again, may God hold you in the Palm of His Hand.
