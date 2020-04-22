|
Alexandre W. Hamel
Essex Junction - Alexandre W. Hamel, 95, died unexpectedly on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at the UVMMC in Burlington.
Alex was born in St. Vianney, Matepedia, Quebec on Feb. 18, 1925, the son of Alphonse and Regina (Chalifour) Hamel.
He was married to Helene Hamel who predeceased him in 1983.
On July 1, 1986, he married Caryl Anderson Zarinski in Holy Family Catholic Church in Essex.
Alex immigrated to the US in 1964 and learned the sheet metal trade with Coffey and Teachout. He later worked for VT Heating and Ventilating, retiring in 1999. Alex also worked for Fab Tech, Leader Evaporator and Precision Air.
Alex was a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 70 years. He sang in the St. Lawrence and Holy Family Choirs for over 65 years. He had a wonderful voice and performed in several musicals.
Alex enjoyed gardening and sharing his vegetables. He was proud to have designed his own heating system for his home, which he heated with fire wood that he cut. He also love playing cribbage and duplicate at the Senior Center.
In addition to Caryl, Alex is survived by his children Dominic Hamel of Springfield, MA., Michele (Bill) Dickens of Winsted, CT., Susan (Steven) Cousino of Milton, Patrick (Lila) Hamel of Duxbury, his son-in-law Ken Fundis of Milton, his grandchildren Helene, David, Stephen, Matthew, Raina, Amy, Cara, Noah, John, Katie, Nathan, Jonathon, Luke, Lee Ann and Alex, his sisters Jeanne, Claire, Clothide and Solange and his brothers Simonn and Leo. He was predeceased by Caryl's son and daughter Michael Zarinski and Carolyn Fundis, both in 2019.
There will be no services at this time.
A Graveside service will be held in the Holy Family Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020