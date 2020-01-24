Services
Kidder Memorial Home
89 Grand Avenue
Swanton, VT 05488
(802) 868-3331
Alfred G. Real

Alfred G. Real

St. Albans - Alfred G. Real, age 83, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

A memorial service will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 5:00 PM at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT 05488.

Visitation will be held immediately following Alfred's service on Monday from 5:30-7:00 PM at Kidder Memorial Home.

Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
