Alfred G. Real
St. Albans - Alfred G. Real, age 83, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
A memorial service will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 5:00 PM at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT 05488.
Visitation will be held immediately following Alfred's service on Monday from 5:30-7:00 PM at Kidder Memorial Home.
A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020