Alice A. Sandwell
Richmond - Alice A. (Magee) Sandwell, 89, of Richmond, VT, passed away on September 6, 2020 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington. She is survived by her daughter Colleen Hanson and her husband Jamie of Colchester, VT, her step-daughter Linda Brooks of Sanford, ME, and 3 grandchildren; Shyla Brooks, Kayla Brooks and Stefanie Cox. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
.
Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.