Alice Clapper
Middlebury - Alice clapper. Born on May 22,1939 died at the age of 80 from Alzheimer's. She was born in Middlebury. VT to William LaDeau and Cleo Barnard. She leaves behind her four children, Paul of Middlebury Donna and husband Peter Jewell of Bristol, Wallace and wife Sandra Clapper of St. George and Bruce and wife Melissa Clapper of Connecticut.
She was formally pre-deceased by her husband Donald Clapper, Steve Clapper her son, Cara Clapper her daughter in-law and her grandson Joshua Clapper.
She had lost all her brothers and parents. She was the only girl with her four brothers.
She worked at Kraft cheese plant in Middlebury. For many years. She sold friendly home products Avon. She loved her crafts and selling them at the craft fairs. She loved to play bingo and go to soft ball games. She was a tour guide for a travel agency for a couple of years. She was an auxiliary member at the Bristol American legion
She is survived by her children Paul, Donna, Wally and Bruce. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the . A memorial service will be at the Bristol legion on Sunday December 15 from 1:00 to 3:00. Come share your memories and stories.
Please join us at the Bristol legion #19 Airport rd., Bristol VT
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019