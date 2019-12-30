Services
Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
1-802-524-3031
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Eleanor Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Eleanor Baker Obituary
Alice Eleanor Baker

St. Albans - St. Albans -Alice Eleanor Baker, 77, passed away on Saturday morning, December 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services for Alice will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St. in St. Albans.

Friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service.

Should friends desire, contributions in Alice's memory may be made to Franklin Co. Home Health - Hospice, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

To send a message of condolence to Alice's family or read her full obituary please visit www.healdfuneralhome.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -