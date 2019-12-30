|
|
Alice Eleanor Baker
St. Albans - St. Albans -Alice Eleanor Baker, 77, passed away on Saturday morning, December 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services for Alice will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St. in St. Albans.
Friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service.
Should friends desire, contributions in Alice's memory may be made to Franklin Co. Home Health - Hospice, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.
