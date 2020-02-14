|
|
Alice M. Daniels
Alice M. Daniels passed away on February 10, 2020 at the age of 94. A long-time resident of Burlington,
she was married to Professor Robert V. Daniels for 64 years until his death in 2010. Mrs. Daniels is survived by her four children: Robert H. (Sophie) of San Francisco, Helen L. Turcotte (Jeff) of South Burlington, Katelyn Daniels of Mexico, and Thomas L. (Amy) of Lancaster, PA, six grandchildren, and her brother, Edward Wendell of Orange, VA.
Mrs. Daniels was born on May 5, 1925 in Chicago. She was a graduate of Radcliffe College where she met her future husband, a Harvard undergraduate, on Valentine's Day, 1944. They were married the following year and moved to Burlington in 1952. A homemaker for many years, Mrs. Daniels later earned a master's degree in child development from the University of Vermont. She worked for several years as a child guidance counselor at the Orchard School in South Burlington.
Her family would like to thank the staff of the Converse Home for the excellent care she received during the five years she lived there.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020