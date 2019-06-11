|
Alice Ruth (Sumner) Moseley
Burlington - Alice Ruth (Sumner) Moseley, 97, born October 19, 1921 died May 31, 2019 in Burlington. She lived with her family in Wolcott 1946-1956 and in Burlington 1956-present. She is survived by two sons: Daniel and wife Margaret of Wolcott and James Moseley and wife Bonnie of Burlington ; four grandchildren: Rebecca Moseley and Thomas O'Brien of Burlington, David Moseley and Kendra Notte of South Burlington, Jill and Joseph Chagnon of Rockledge, Florida and Mary and Paul Cushing of Saint Albans; seven great grandchildren: Joseph Chagnon, Jasmine Chagnon, Roderick Cushing, Caitlin Cushing, Micah Tremblay , Ethan Tremblay, and Finnegan Moseley; two brothers, Lloyd Sumner and Russell Sumner; one sister, Lelah Reed and many nieces and nephews. One brother, Leland (Sam) Sumner and one sister Dorothy O'Neal, pre-deceased her.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday, June 22 from 3 to 5 PM at Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service on 472 Meadowland Dr. Suite 7, South Burlington, VT. For full obituary please go to www.gregorycremation.com
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Iacocca Family Foundation (for diabetes research) 867 Boylston St., 6th floor, Boston, MA 02116 or iacoccafoundation.org
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 11, 2019