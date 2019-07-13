Services
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
The Cathedral Church of St. Paul
2 Cherry St.
Burlington, VT
Alice W. Rouleau

Alice W. Rouleau Obituary
Alice W. Rouleau

Burlington - Alice Maria Whitney Rouleau passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of July 10, 2019, after having suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the week.

A service in her memory will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at The Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 2 Cherry St., Burlington, VT. A reception will follow at the church. Interment will be held at a later date.

Donations in Alice's memory may be made to Planned Parenthood of New England or a .

An expanded obituary may be found at: www.gregorycremation.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from July 13 to July 16, 2019
