Alice W. Rouleau
Burlington - Alice Maria Whitney Rouleau passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of July 10, 2019, after having suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the week.
A service in her memory will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at The Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 2 Cherry St., Burlington, VT. A reception will follow at the church. Interment will be held at a later date.
Donations in Alice's memory may be made to Planned Parenthood of New England or a .
An expanded obituary may be found at: www.gregorycremation.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from July 13 to July 16, 2019