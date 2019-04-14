|
Aida Marie Quintin
Colchester - Aida Marie Quintin, 86, died peacefully on Friday evening, April 12, 2019 at the Burlington Health and Rehab. Center with family members by her side.Alida was born on April 28, 1932, the daughter of William and Llda (Busker) Pecor. She was married to Ernest Quintin, who predeceased her in 1984.
Alida was an avid bird watcher, especially Cardinals. She also enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.Alida is survived by her children Steve Quintin (Mary Pratt) of Milton, Ernest O. "Butch" Quintin (Donna) of Fl., and Tammy Taylor(Gary) of Milton, by her grandchildren Bille Jo, Scott, Craig, Elyse, Tess, Crystal, Kurtis, Michael, Sam, Jeremy and Ashley, by her son-in-law Leslie Taylor, her daughters-in-law Patty Quintin and Tina Quintin and by several great grandchildren. In addition to her husband Ernest, she was predeceased by her daughter Donna Taylor, her sons Larry and Kevin Quintin, her grandson Tobias, her brothers Rolland, Robert and Donald and her sisters Bertha and Ruth.
Memorial contributions in Alida's name may be made to the Colchester Rescue, 687 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday April 17, 2019 from Noon to 2pm in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton followed by a funeral service at 2pm. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery in Fairfax. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019