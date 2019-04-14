Services
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alida Quintin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alida Marie Quintin


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aida Marie Quintin

Colchester - Aida Marie Quintin, 86, died peacefully on Friday evening, April 12, 2019 at the Burlington Health and Rehab. Center with family members by her side.Alida was born on April 28, 1932, the daughter of William and Llda (Busker) Pecor. She was married to Ernest Quintin, who predeceased her in 1984.

Alida was an avid bird watcher, especially Cardinals. She also enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.Alida is survived by her children Steve Quintin (Mary Pratt) of Milton, Ernest O. "Butch" Quintin (Donna) of Fl., and Tammy Taylor(Gary) of Milton, by her grandchildren Bille Jo, Scott, Craig, Elyse, Tess, Crystal, Kurtis, Michael, Sam, Jeremy and Ashley, by her son-in-law Leslie Taylor, her daughters-in-law Patty Quintin and Tina Quintin and by several great grandchildren. In addition to her husband Ernest, she was predeceased by her daughter Donna Taylor, her sons Larry and Kevin Quintin, her grandson Tobias, her brothers Rolland, Robert and Donald and her sisters Bertha and Ruth.

Memorial contributions in Alida's name may be made to the Colchester Rescue, 687 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday April 17, 2019 from Noon to 2pm in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton followed by a funeral service at 2pm. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery in Fairfax. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now