Bristol - Allen Claude Ward, 72, died peacefully in his home on Wednesday June 17, 2020 surrounded by his family. Allen fought a long tough battle with ALS and COPD. Allen was born on June 7, 1948; he was the eldest of 5 siblings. Allen was predeceased by his parents Doris Atwood Ward of Williston and Elmer M. Ward of Burlington. Allen graduated from Burlington High School in 1966. He was a jack of all trades when it came to business. He was never afraid to try new opportunities. He owned and ran his own gas station; he was a truck driver, a Realtor and at one point owned his own bar. He was also a carpenter who built many family homes and log cabins throughout his life.



When Allen wasn't working you could find him dabbling in many of his passions, from playing in a Rock Band in High School, training and competing as a Golden Gloves Boxer, as well as competing as a Catamount race car driver. He also loved the outdoors and everything that had to do with nature. Allen's biggest passion was his wife and his always growing family; he was proud of his children and grandchildren. Allen was known for coaching little league throughout his children's young lives. When they got older and went to High School, he was their cheerleader on the sidelines at every field hockey, soccer, basketball, softball, baseball game and track meet that his children completed in.



Allen was a very welcoming man who treated everyone like family. He had a bigger than life personality and a heart to match it. Allen was kind-hearted, strong, brave, and funny. He was a protector. He made sure that his family knew how much he loved them. When Allen did not have his children's hands, he would have their backs, always there to provide a shoulder to cry on, or much needed support.



Allen leaves behind his wife, Susan Dutil Ward of Bristol; his children, MaryAnn Diefendorf (Eric Sr.) of Rutland, Kristi Zuver (Nate) of Hinesburg, Julie Anderson (Mike) of Massachusetts, Erin Murray of Hinesburg, Scott Ward (Lisa) of Starksboro, Wendy Chase (Mike) of Bristol; his grandchildren, Eric Jr. and Taylor Diefendorf, Chelsea Zuver, Ryan and Nick Thompson, Karli Zuver, Jake Anderson, Cameron Martin, Alaina Murray, Finn Murray, Lincoln and Jackson Ward, Natalie, Avery and Gavin Chase; his two great grandchildren Ellie and Everleigh Diefendorf; his siblings, Rick Ward, Wesley (Skip) Ward, Jody Blinn, Gary Ward and Paula Carpenter.



Allen is predeceased by his grandson Nathan (little man) Zuver.



A Burial Ceremony will be scheduled for this coming fall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ALS or COPD Foundation.



Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.









