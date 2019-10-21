Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Stebbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen F. Stebbins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen F. Stebbins Obituary
Allen F. Stebbins

Laurinburg, NC - Allen F. Stebbins, Colonel, US Army (Ret.), 83, of Laurinburg, NC, died on October 19, 2019.

Born September 21, 1936 in Argyle, NY he was a son of the late William Alfred and Dora Fletcher Stebbins. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judith Sargent Stebbins; son, Randall (Nellie) Stebbins; daughter, Catherine (John) Carter; four grandchildren; and brother Everett (Sylvia) Stebbins. He was preceded in death by a brother, Norman (Barbara) Stebbins.

As a boy Allen enjoyed hunting and fishing and later hobbies included tent camping with his family, traveling, playing cards and reading.

He graduated from Norwich University with a degree in Business Administration and later earned both a Master of Business Administration and a Masters of Education.

Upon graduation from Norwich he was commissioned a Regular Army Officer in Armor Branch and served for 30 years.

After retiring from the Army and working as a school guidance counselor, Allen and Judy enjoyed nine fun filled, adventuresome, enjoyable years of full time RV'ing exploring our beautiful country and that of our neighbors of the north. Later they moved to Scotia Village, a continuing care retirement community in North Carolina.

The celebration of Allen's life will be held at the Scotia Village MMEC on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. A family committal service will be at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Scotland Regional Hospice, 610 Lauchwood Drive, Laurinburg, NC 28352, (910)276-7176, Fax (910)277-1941, www.scotlandhospice.org or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 (888)733-6741 or pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

McDougald Funeral Home is serving the Stebbins family.

Online condolences can be made at www.mdcougald.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.